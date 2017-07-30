BN should avoid ‘talak tiga’ in Selangor

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coming general election would provide the last chance for BN to win back Selangor from the opposition after failing to do so in the last two general elections.― Picture by Choo Choy MaySABAK BERNAM, July 30 — Barisan Nasional (BN) should avoid being pronounced the “talak tiga” or third “talak” (pronouncement of divorce of three counts) by the people of Selangor in the coming general election to avoid losing the state for good, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We have been pronounced the first talak at the 12th general election (GE12) and the second talak at GE13. If we want to reconcile, avoid the third talak by ensuring victory for BN in Selangor,” he said when opening the Sabak Bernam Umno divisional delegates conference here today.

Also present were Selangor Umno Liaison committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and its deputy, Datuk Mad Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan, Sabak Bernam Umno division leader Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh and Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

Ahmad Zahid said BN’s defeat in Selangor was a show of God’s wrath against arrogant party leaders who fought among themselves for post.

“After winning GE11, we were too comfortable and put on airs. The leaders compete to acquire assets, everybody wants to be rich quick and the people are watching, that’s why Allah took away the comfort enjoyed by leaders in Selangor when we lost in GE12 and GE13,

“I hope this will not happen again. We should be in a real world. We have to be close to the people and give them the best service,” he added.

The Umno deputy president also advised BN members in Selangor to accept whoever nominated by their parties to stand as candidates for the coming general election and not to sabotage if the chosen candidates were not of their choice.

He also advised Selangor BN leaders to appreciate the contributions by the party machinery at the grassroots as they were the pulse to BN’s win in the state.

“Show your concern, ask how they are doing because without them, who are we. Without their support, there is no hope for BN to win again in Selangor,” he said. — Bernama