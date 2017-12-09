BN set to recapture Sandakan parliamentary seat

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The Sandakan parliamentary seat is likely to be recaptured by the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14) based on the increasing support towards the party lately.

Beluran Umno Youth chief Samad Jambri said the support for BN would become greater if the party nominated a local candidate to contest for the parliamentary state.

“This gives a new scenario and attracts the voters, thus giving BN an advantage.

“If there is a suitable candidate, Umno and BN will definitely win the hearts of the people in Sandakan,” he told Bernama when met at the Umno General Assembly 2017 at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

He said even though Sandakan Umno would likely face a new local party ― Parti Warisan Sabah ― in the upcoming GE14, this did not weaken the election machinery to carry out the responsibility entrusted by UMNO president Datuk Seri Najib Razak. ― Bernama