BN set for comeback despite being ‘underdog’ in Selangor, says Noh Omar

Noh said just like in sports, the underdogs in politics could also spring a surprise win. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Chairman of the Selangor Umno Liaison Committee Tan Sri Noh Omar today said that everything is possible in politics, even for Barisan Nasional (BN), which has been labelled the ’underdog’ in Selangor, to wrestle the state back from the grips of the opposition government.

Noh said just like in sports, the underdogs in politics could also spring a surprise win, and in the case of Selangor, BN could do this if all its component parties worked together and give their full commitment to serve and win the hearts of the people.

“It is quite similar in sports and politics. In sports, there is an underdog which refers to the team which many predict will not win but suddenly they do. So does in politics, it is possible,” he said after launching a health programme in conjunction with the 29th SEA Games today.

The programme, organised by Nadi Sihat, a non-governmental organisation and Umno Ampang division, is aimed at garnering the support of Malaysians for national athletes who will be competing in the Games scheduled to be held in August.

Noh, who is also the Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government, recalled BN’s experience in Selangor when it lost to the opposition in 2008, although in the 2004 general election, it enjoyed a huge win.

“That is why I say that everything is possible. We win today, lose tomorrow, win again the next day. Like sports, it is the same with politics, on condition we rise again from today to attain success,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nadi Sihat, Datuk Ismail Kijo said the programme was aimed at promoting the SEA Games and boosting the spirits of national athletes so that they could repeat the success of 2001 when Malaysia was the most successful host and overall champion of the SEA Games that year.

“This roadshow is an effort to foster the spirit of sports among the people, especially with the coming SEA Games which we will be hosting,” Ismail said.

The roadshow includes a bicycle convoy and the distribution of a million pamphlets about the SEA Games.

The roadshow will traverse the country including Sabah and Sarawak, beginning in Ampang and end in Kuantan. — Bernama