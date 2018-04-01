BN report card highlights Islamic programmes, Palestinian aid

The ruling coalition said it achieved 91.7 per cent of its goal to promote Islam and religious freedom and harmony. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) touted its funds for religious schools and mosque staff, as well as humanitarian aid for the Palestinians as it tracked its performance since 2013 as federal government.

In a report card on BN’s progress in fulfilling its manifesto for the 13th general election (GE13), the ruling coalition highlighted Malaysia’s very own Shariah index based on Maqasid Shariah (goals of Shariah) that was launched on February 10, 2015 .

BN said Malaysia under its administration achieved 75.42 per cent in 2015 under the Shariah index — previously described as “very good” , before improving by 0.64 percentage points to 76.06 per cent in 2016.

Out of the 17 initiatives promised by BN in its GE13 manifesto , the ruling coalition said it achieved 91.7 per cent of its goal to promote Islam and religious freedom and harmony. BN claimed it completely implemented all its 16 other pledges in various areas like affordable housing, healthcare, women’s participation, and public transport.

Citing the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the report card said the BN federal government had, from 2013 to 2017, given out RM73.56 million in financial aid to Islamic religious schools, namely 133 registered pondok schools and 101 registered Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat.

A total of RM1.05 million was spent during the 2014-2017 period on programmes to “establish Islam” and to provide for the welfare of the Orang Asli community with 34,775 people involved, the report card said. In citing Jakim for this data, it also included a photograph of an event to officiate a surau or Muslim prayer place in Lipis, Pahang.

Jakim’s data also showed the federal government’s bid to improve the welfare of Islamic officials through the provision of wages and increments, annually covering 32,000 KAFA teachers who teach the al-Quran and “fardhu ain”, or the personal obligations of a Muslim; 11,400 “imam” or mosque leaders; and 3,950 mosque officers, the report card said.

In a continuation of government policy of land allocation for places of worship, the report card said 2,175 plots of land had been allocated by state governments for such purposes.

The report card also referred to the 2010 formation of the Cabinet’s Special Committee to Promote Understanding and Harmony Among Religious Adherents (JKMPKA), which facilitates dialogue between non-Muslim and Muslim leaders, as well as the Wasatiyyah Institute of Malaysia that started operating on December 3, 2012 to promote moderation.

In referring to its promise to place non-Islamic affairs under a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, the report card featured a photograph of minister Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, who holds the national unity and integration portfolio.

All these touted achievements fall under the BN government’s promises to promote Islam and religious freedom and harmony.

As for its pledged initiative for a global movement of moderates, the BN government said it had successfully secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for a two-year period stretching from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016, with 187 out of 192 votes in its favour.

It also said it had allocated 16 hectares of land in the federal administrative capital Putrajaya for the construction of a permanent building for the Saudi Arabia-Malaysia collaboration King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP).

The KSCIP, which began operating in Kuala Lumpur on May 30, 2017 , is aimed at combating terrorist threats, curbing the spread of extremist ideologies, correcting the perception towards Islam, and also promoting universal peace.

The report card highlighted Malaysia’s involvement in humanitarian aid for Palestinians, including four humanitarian projects at the cost of US$6.5 million (RM25.1 million). The federal government footed the bill for US$5.7 million for three of these; the remaining project was funded with US$800,000 from Akaun Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestin.

According to the report card, Malaysia also contributed US$25,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), gave scholarships to two Palestinian students, and also joined the “Women’s Boat to Gaza” mission to provide humanitarian aid.

As for Southern Thailand, Malaysia’s humanitarian aid revolved around enabling 58 students to carry out their Form Six studies in Malaysia and also training for 70 people (namely 15 in baking and entrepreneurship courses, 48 in nine-month-long vocational skills at GIATMARA, and seven at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training for capacity-building).

According to BN’s 47-page report card, the coalition heading the current federal administration has managed to fulfill 99.4 per cent of all its promises under its GE13 manifesto .

The BN report card was issued ahead of the coalition’s April 7 launch of its manifesto for the 14th general election.