BN pledges to review housing development criteria in Selangor

Prime Minister Datuk seri Najib Tun Razak looks at model PR1MA buildings at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will review “additional requirements” imposed on housing developers in Selangor if it wins the state in the upcoming polls, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting the National Housing Sales Expo, Najib, who is also BN chairman, said Selangor was imposing too many additional conditions that increased costs for both developers and the buyers, but he did not specify what those conditions were.

“Many developers, not only those affiliated with Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), have voiced out their dissatisfaction against the conditions.

“BN government does not have plans to add more conditions to the housing developers in Selangor because we know it would only bring up the costs.

“If we were given the trust to rule Selangor, we will review the conditions in place, which were set by the current state government,” he told a press conference at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

On March 6, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar in a reply to Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Gelang Patah) at Dewan Rakyat said Selangor’s policies had hindered the federal government from providing affordable homes for the people.

He cited the process of land status exchange and expensive land prices as some of the examples.

Meanwhile, Najib said that the federal government’s affordable housing programme was never meant to exclude Malaysians in the bottom 40 per cent (B40) and middle 40 per cent (M40) groups residing in Pakatan states.

He also revealed that the construction of affordable homes in Penang is currently ongoing at various stages.

“In Permatang Pauh we have 1,017 units, in Batu Feringghi 1,248 units and Bukit Gelugor 2,387 units.

“Based on their locations, the houses are sold way below the market prices. A house on the mainland does not exceed RM250,000 while a house on the island does not exceed RM300,000,” he said.