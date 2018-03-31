BN not afraid to face Tun M at GE14, says Mahdzir

Minister of Education Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks at a press conference on February 9, 2018. — Bernama picKEPALA BATAS, March 31 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is not afraid to face Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the 14th general election (GE14), said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said he was confident that the people, especially the Malays, would not fall for the sweet promises made by Opposition leaders, including Dr Mahathir who is now working closely with DAP, a party which he used to hate.

“Tun Dr Mahathir has been in politics for 50 years, and all those years, he hated DAP, he never liked DAP. Suddenly, over the past couple of years, he is collaborating with DAP. So, I don’t think the Malays can accept what he is doing now,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Mahdzir, who is also Education Minister, launched the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Persekutuan project in Bumbung Lima, here.

Also present were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is also Kepala Batas Member of Parliament, and State Education director Mohd Jamil Mohamed.

Mahdzir said the construction of the special education school on the 8.29-hectare site is expected to be completed by April 2020 at a cost of RM45 million.

“Apart from academic content, the school will also offer vocational and technical programmes to its students,” he added. — Bernama