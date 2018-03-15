BN must have endurance, fighting spirit and competitiveness, says Zahid

Zahid today outlined three key elements that Umno and BN leaders must have to ensure the victory of the party in GE14. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKULIM, March 15 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today outlined three key elements that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders must have to ensure the victory of the party in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN deputy chairman, said the three important elements were that they must have endurance, fighting spirit and competitiveness.

“If these three elements remain strongly imbued in our leaders, the grassroots, Barisan Nasional component parties, we are on the way to create another victory,” he said in his programme with the people from around the Padang Serai Parliamentary constituency at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) Sports Complex near here today.

Also present was Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

The deputy prime minister said endurance was not only to defensively handle various slanders posed by false news but to ensure the people knew what the government did were all beneficial and in their interests.

“But admittedly we are not infallible, we are not perfect we have weaknesses, yes, we admit to weaknesses, we must fix the weaknesses, we want to fix them, we do not want to be defensive, we want any weakness to be rectified in the overall interest of the people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said fighting spirit encompassed an attitude of magnanimity to the vanquished while the loser must respect the winner in order to maintain political stability so that national development could be carried out.

“If people are accusing that a government with weaknesses, has shortcomings, how weak is the government accused to be? Are the federal and state governments that bad? We see many other countries are much weaker without transformation policies, which do not conduct change, have no development and no high Gross Domestic Product, but the government is stable, because when the general election is over the multi-racial people and parties reunite, “he said.

He said competitiveness would be the ability to fete differences of opinions with good conduct.

Ahmad Zahid said if the three elements were present among Umno and BN leaders then Kedah would continue to develop and the country would continue to succeed because it could protect the racial pluralism in the country.

In this regard, he urged the people of the state to continue to back Ahmad Bashah’s leadership in support of development and progress in Kedah, especially in Padang Serai.

“... And for those present, we want the people here (Padang Serai) to do justice to ourselves to change and give the trust to Barisan Nasional candidates in the general election,” he said.

The Padang Serai Parliamentary constituency is currently held by N. Surendran from Parti Keadilan Rakyat. — Bernama