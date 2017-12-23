BN ‘much better choice’ for Sarawak than fragmented Pakatan, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the closing ceremony of the triennial delegates convention of the Sarawak United People’s Party in Kuching December 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak told Sarawakians today that electing Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming 14th General Election is a much better choice and good for the country.

“We are a much better choice because we have a superior agenda for the country and Sarawak, a clear vision and we have delivered,” he said when closing the triennial delegates convention of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here.

Najib also said he believed that Sarawakians will not be hoodwinked by the Opposition to vote them into power in the coming 14th General Elections.

He claimed the DAP has a different agenda while the rest of its Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners have their own.

“Is that good for Malaysia?” he asked.

He said the public has two choices — either to continue to vote for BN and be part of the future for the future, or to be in a situation which is uncertain, unstable, with no progress.

Najib also accused PH of being an unstable and fragmented coalition, supposedly because each of the components do not trust one another.

“Can we leave our children and grandchildren to them, and let them lead this country? Ask them that question,” he said.

He said for Malaysia to be strong, the public must stay together and united because each community cannot rule the country by themselves.

Najib also praised SUPP for its ability to revive itself after facing its worst crisis in 2014.

“From a near-death situation, it is now a united party, no longer facing internal crisis,” he said, adding the yellow shirts that the delegates wore is a symbol of its revival.

“But to me it does not matter what colour the shirts you wear so long as you are strong and united,” he said, adding that there is much ethusiasm and excitement among its members.

“This is a positive development in SUPP and augurs well for the Barisan Nasional.”