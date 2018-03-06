BN MPs: Maria Chin’s political entry shows Bersih 2.0 not honest broker

Maria Chin Abdullah is scheduled to hold a press conference today to formally announce her resignation as Bersih chairman and her decision to run for office, believed to be on a PH ticket. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Polls watchdog Bersih 2.0’s political bias has been exposed by chairman Maria Chin Abdullah’s announcement that she will contest in the general elections under Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) banner, said lawmakers from the rival Barisan Nasional.

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said pointed out that Bersih 2.0 was already accused of favouring the Opposition, and said this was now confirmed by Maria’s bid to contest as part of the pact.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department added that questions must also be asked now about Bersih 2.0’s motives in its demand for reforms.

“It is obvious that a lot of civil societies appear to be like the Opposition. Sometimes they sound and behave like them, but as they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” she told Malay Mail.

Azalina added that groups such as Bersih 2.0 that purport to be neutral should demonstrate their commitment to being impartial, if they want to be taken seriously.

Deputy Home Minister and Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed was another who said Maria’s decision confirmed suspicions that Bersih 2.0 was biased.

However, he commended her for putting herself and her agenda on the line for voters to judge directly, instead of using Opposition parties as both her platform and shield.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said there was no issue with Maria’s entry into politics, explaining that Malaysia was an open and democratic nation.

While saying the move confirmed Bersih 2.0’s partisanship, she expressed hope that Maria would strive to be more than just a critic of the government in the event the latter is elected.

According to the Batang Sadong MP, Opposition lawmakers appeared to only deal in non-constructive criticism of the government.

“They claim they are here for the people, but we from BN from day one are also serving the people as well.

“I hope she comes on board to serve the people well,” she told Malay Mail.

Maria is scheduled to hold press conference at 11am today, to formally announce her resignation as Bersih chairman and her decision to run for office, believed to be on a PH ticket.