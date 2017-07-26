BN MP wants new law against public transport vandals

A police officer monitors the CCTV screens at one of the MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A Barisan Nasional federal lawmaker today urged the government to enact a law that allows the authorities to punish public transportation vandals and other irresponsible users.

While debating the Land Public Transport amendment Bill, Kuala Selangor Umno MP Datuk Imorhizam Ibrahim said the government must be strict in ensuring public transport facilities are well-maintained.

His call followed public uproar over news reports highlighting vandalism of some Mass Rapid Transit stations just five days after they opened to the public.

“I have to ask, are Malaysians actually ready for a first-world and a highly advanced public transportation?

“We have spent so much but when the facilities are vandalised we will have to bear a high cost to maintain them.

“Therefore there is a need for a law to punish irresponsible users,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

MORE TO COME