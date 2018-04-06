BN manifesto to guarantee continuity of government agenda, says minister

Azalina said 99.4 per cent of the promises have been delivered by the BN government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) manifesto will promise a better future and guarantee the continuity of the government’s agenda for the country, a minister said today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the manifesto will highlight the people’s welfare, apart from maintaining the peace and sovereignty of the nation.

“The prime minister has done a great job for the past five years and I would like to congratulate him.

“I believe the manifesto that will be announced tomorrow will guarantee better days ahead for Malaysia,” the Pengerang MP said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to announce the party’s manifesto for GE14 at an event tomorrow in Bukit Jalil.

The Umno supreme council member said she is confident that the rakyat would not gamble the future of younger generations by surrendering their trust to another government in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14).

“The power of choice is in the hands of the people.

“I am sure they will not risk the future of their children and grandchildren by choosing a quarter that only prioritises power but instead, continue to support the Barisan Nasional government which puts the people’s needs above all,” she said.

She added 99.4 per cent of the promises have been delivered by the BN government and this figure is proof that the slogan ‘Janji Ditepati’ is not mere lip service.

Azalina said this term alone has witnessed many positive transformations in the legal and judicial system.

“Many outdated laws have been amended and a new Bill has been introduced for the well-being of all Malaysians.

“This transformation process is working due to the efforts and commitment of today’s leadership.

“In fact, the ruling government’s determination and willingness to transform can be seen when it engages with the public and hears all the rakyat’s points of view and suggestions prior to making any changes,” she said.