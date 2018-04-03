Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

BN manifesto not to compete, says Reezal Merican

Tuesday April 3, 2018
08:12 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the BN manifesto focus on the people’s welfare. — Picture by KE OoiDatuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the BN manifesto focus on the people’s welfare. — Picture by KE OoiKEPALA BATAS,  April 3 — The Barisan Nasional’s manifesto for the 14th general  election, which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak this Saturday, is not to compete but to focus on the people’s welfare, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said the BN manifesto was one where the promises were kept as had been proven in the 60 years it has administered the country.

“We are not like Pakatan Harapan (the opposition coalition). They came up with a manifesto that is a copycat of the BN’s.  There is hardly any competition.  The people’s lives is not up for trade.

“Our focus is the people’s wellbeing. That is what our manifesto is for,” he told reporters after attending The Penang-level mobilepreneur@KKLW (Rural and Regional Ministry) event here today.

At the event, 63 young entrepreneurs received a mobilepreneur aid package each consisting of a motorcycle, tools of trade and a chance to attend a basic course on entrepreneurship. — Bernama

