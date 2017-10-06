BN man wants to debate Rafizi and Pua

PKR vice president Rafizi reportedly challenged See-To last month to a debate on tax collections. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications deputy director Eric See-To accepted today Rafizi Ramli’s challenge to a debate on tax collections, but only if he could debate Tony Pua on the Penang tunnel project.

See-To claimed that the tunnel project in the DAP state involved state funds totalling more than RM15 billion and alleged that the Penang government had paid more than RM220 million for reports, which he claimed was 400 per cent above the gazetted scale of fees.

“It will be two debates or none at all.

“Being the ‘pakar segala pakar’ (expert of all experts), Rafizi is also welcome to assist Tony Pua on the Penang tunnel debate,” See-To said in a statement.

PKR vice president Rafizi reportedly challenged See-To last month to a debate on tax collections, claiming that Malaysia’s income tax collection had grown disproportionately after Datuk Seri Najib Razak became prime minister in 2009.

“When (Pakatan) Harapan ask me to debate then I have to accept thus it is only fair that when I ask Harapan reps to debate, they should also accept — especially if it is over a project involving rakyat money that can potentially reach RM15 billion,” said See-To.

DAP publicity chief Pua, however, told news portal Malaysiakini that he would not debate a “nobody” like See-To, saying he would only agree to debate the tunnel project and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issues with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who is also head of the BN strategic communications team.

Rafizi told Malaysiakini that he accepted See-To’s debate challenge, but told him not to hide behind conditions.