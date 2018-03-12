BN man: Syndicate using my name to collect protection money

Perak Barisan Nasional Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Mohd Rawi Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at his service centre in Ipoh March 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 12 — Some six months after his exposee of a mini casino operating within fun fair sites in the city, Perak Barisan Nasional Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Mohd Rawi Abdullah found out his name has been used to collect protection money.

Rawi said he got tipped off last month by an informer that his name was being used to collect RM5,000 monthly.

“The middleman who collected the money told the fun fair operators that the money was meant to shut me up so that I would not highlight the matter in the media,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his service centre here today, Rawi said after he highlighted the mini casino’s operations to the press on July 13, things quieted down.

“After the heat died down, operations resumed till now,” he said, adding that the fun fairs can be found at Gunung Rapat, Menglembu, First Garden, Bercham, Pusing and Simpang Pulai.

He said the fun fair operators used the rides as a decoy.

“Nobody goes on the rides. Visitors go to the fun fair to gamble at the mini casinos,” he added.

Rawi urged the authorities to close down the fun fairs.

“The fun fairs are set up at housing estates and visitors park their cars haphazardly, inconveniencing other motorists,” he said.

He added the fun fairs also operate beyond 12 midnight.