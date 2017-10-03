Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

BN man continues to press Penang on tunnel project

Tuesday October 3, 2017
01:49 PM GMT+8

Datuk Eric See-To Choong questioned why the projects appeared to benefit a private firm when the state government was fronting the costs.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Barisan Nasional strategic communications deputy director Datuk Eric See-To Choong today renewed demands for the Penang government to respond to his queries about the state’s proposed undersea tunnel.

Among others, these include why the state had pre-sold RM3 billion in land rights prior to a project’s commencement and whether firms involved were profiting inordinately even before any construction had begun.

He also questioned why the projects appeared to benefit a private firm when the state government was fronting the costs.

“Many Malaysians find this surprising as the DAP had said they practice transparency and would normally be quick to defend but this time around, such questions on a RM6.34 billion project using public money has been met with deafening silence from them,” he said in a statement.

Political rivals are currently honing in on the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project in Penang, alleging impropriety and abuse at various stages of the undertaking.

