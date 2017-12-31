BN leaders slam ‘hypocrite’ Dr M over freedom of speech promise

MCA National Publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker speaks to Malay Mail Online in an interview in Kuala Lumpur on March 31, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Several Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have branded Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a “hypocrite” for promising freedom of speech to the public and the media should Pakatan Harapan and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) win the next elections.

MCA National Publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said it was ironic for Dr Mahathir to make such a bold claim and it was a "hypocrisy of the highest order," especially since the latter’s administration had used the Internal Security Act (ISA) against dissenters.

“There was a lot in our system that was left intact post-Independence. The legal system, the spirit of the law, the Constitution and even the ISA was respected by his predecessors. His predecessors never changed the constitution to suit their whims,” Ti said, referring to Dr Mahathir.

“They never abused the ISA to lock up their political rivals, in or out of the party. They respected the spirit of the law.

“He made claims that his predecessors made more arrests made during their tenure, but those arrests were made at the height of the Communist insurgency and were made to safeguard the nation, not to safeguard their political career,” Ti told Malay Mail.

The MCA religious bureau chairman then pointed out that Dr Mahathir was just trying to pass the blame of his mistakes to the present administration, which was left shaken after the former prime minister had demolished his immediate successor Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that Dr Mahathir's statements were based purely on his anger and desire for vengeance against the current administration.

“His statements are no longer relevant. Whatever he say, he has made so much U-turn that it simply reflects his anger and his selfish desire to win votes. His record shows that he is a man who would take the position of 'the end justifies the means',” Annuar said.

In PPBM’s inaugural annual general meeting yesterday, Dr Mahathir also said the Opposition would ensure a separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary branches, and their independence.

Ti said today that it was Dr Mahathir who disrupted the check-and-balance among the three branches of power when he was centralising his own power, and it happened when BN controlled the supermajority in Parliament.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak adopted an unstable government. It wasn't easy for him to amend or undo what was done and what Dr Mahathir did wrong. Najib did not have two-thirds majority to create the changes needed,” Ti said, referring to the prime minister

Ti's sentiment was echoed by MIC central working committee member Datuk P Kamalanathan who said the speech was a “good diagnosis” of Dr Mahathir's 22-year tenure as prime minister.

“This is a speech from Tun Dr Mahathir of 2017 to the Datuk Dr Mahathir of 1981. The litany of crimes mentioned from abuse of power to corruption right to the destruction of the separation of powers were done by the good doctor,” Kamalanathan told Malay Mail.

Meanwhile, MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong pointed out that Dr Mahathir could have achieved what he is promising now, back when he was in power.

“When a person is in power and do not exercise that power as he described after losing power, doesn't that make that person a fool? He had so much power back then and he should have done that a long time ago,” Wee said.

“He can apologise and say anything, but in Dr Mahathir's history, he has made U-turns too often. Remember what he did during Ops Lalang, he was the one who shut down The Star, Sin Chew Jit Poh and Watan. He was the one that curtailed media freedom.

“His statement today is laughable and no one would trust him because he is only trying to win votes. It is hypocrisy of the highest order,” he added.

Agreeing with his fellow Cabinet minister's statement, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam pointed out that Dr Mahathir had the opportunity to grant press and individual freedom when he led the country.

“He could have implemented the lofty principles which he now proposes. Unfortunately that was not the case. He used his then iron fist which appears out of convenience to have softened now to put down opponents and dissidents ruthlessly.

“Ops Lalang and the liberal use of the ISA characterised his rule. It is ironic that Tun M talks of freedom now. It is very difficult to digest this,” Subramaniam admitted, referring to Dr Mahathir.