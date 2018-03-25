BN leaders should not be held to ransom by supporters, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN leaders must stand firm and not be held to ransom by their supporters as this would ultimately affect the coalition. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli PARIT BUNTAR, March 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders must stand firm and not be held to ransom by their supporters as this would ultimately affect the coalition, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said leaders who do the bidding of their supporters to fight other leaders will only confuse the people.

“There are times when leaders must have tolerance, at other times, you have to stand tough. We want to fight for the people, the seats are not for us, but for the party (BN) and the government, so we have to strengthen the Perak government under the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

“We are only short of 14 (Parliamentary) seats to get two thirds (majority), the reason we lack (parliamentary) seats is because there are leaders who are influenced by feuding followers, so we lose not because the opposition is strong but because we have internal problems,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking at a meet-the-people’s programme in the Kerian district here today, which was also attended by Zambry Abd Kadir, Parit Buntar Umno division head Datuk Abu Bakar Mat Ali, and Bagan Serai division Umno head Datuk Sham Mat Sahat.

Ahmad Zahid said leaders should not just listen to the people’s woes but should take quick action to get the people the help they needed.

“When leaders listen to the people, the state government can take quick action and we in Putrajaya will take action on the problems brought by the leaders.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded the people of Parit Buntar and Bagan Serai to be grateful for all the aid given by the BN government and to continue supporting the party so that they will always be looked after.

“When the big day comes (general election), that is when the political bats (opposition) will come out and poison our minds, we will be swayed because we are not satisfied.

“I hope the people of Kerian (Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai) do not make the wrong choice, they must choose the BN candidate in GE14 if they want progress and development here,” he said. — Bernama