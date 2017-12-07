BN leaders laud Najib for rousing Umno assembly address

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the 71st Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre, December 7, 2017. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak spoke with vision and inspiration before his party’s annual assembly today, according to fellow Barisan Nasional leaders who said they were equally galvanised by his message.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Najib spoke as a statesman when he addressed concerns about Malaysia’s current and future generations that could result if BN is not victorious in the 14th general election.

“He spoke well and comprehensively, which has not only fired up Umno members’ spirits but the other component party members as well,” Liow said outside Dewan Merdeka at the Putra World Trade Centre following the speech.

“Secondly, the prime minister also carefully explained the potential for Malaysia’s positive future, with good economic development and the TN50 initiative so that Malaysians from all walks of life can progress together,” he said.

Liow, who is transport minister, said Najib also did well to explain that Umno was an inclusive party and not one that only championed the interests of the Malay community alone.

In the Gallery

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, arrives at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, arrives at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



(From left) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor during the Umno annual assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (third left) raises the Umno flag during the 71st Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Delegates at the opening of the 71st Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Wanita Umno delegates at the opening of the 71st Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Women walk past a portrait of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic



Wanita Umno members listen to a speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic



Women walk past a portrait of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Wanita Umno members listen to a speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Wanita Umno members listen to a speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Earlier, Najib said his party was a victim of the Opposition’s “perception politics”, which has convinced the public that Umno was against the Chinese.

“To say Umno is an anti-Chinese party is wrong. MCA has worked together with Umno since before Independence, and will continue to do so in the future for Malaysians of all races, cultures, and faiths,” Liow explained.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam called Najib’s address a timely reminder to Umno and the public about the shared values and virtues of Barisan Nasional as well as all its accomplishments over the years.

“BN has always stood to represent Malaysians as a whole, where different races & beliefs work in tandem under a single umbrella,” he said.

The health minister contrasted this to the Opposition, which he accused of frequently confusing Malaysians with deceit and frequent reversals.

“The prime minister also spoke of how certain former BN leaders are now on the same page as the opposition,” he said. “Whatever the case, we can be assured it will bring no benefit or good whatsoever to society.”