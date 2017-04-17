BN has never cheated people in providing development projects, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak looking at condominium models of the City Apartment @ Sungai Udang project, April 17, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today the Barisan Nasional has never deceived the people in providing development projects for the benefit of all the communities in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government always had in mind the rights and needs of the people without distinguishing them in terms of background, and this principle and practice were always upheld by the BN.

“This is in line with the slogan that I used when I took over the leadership and administration in 2009,” he said, alluding to the ‘People First: Performance Now’ slogan.

“As such, none of the people will be neglected or overlooked because we are realistic and understand how to govern the country,” he said when performing the ground-breaking for the Bandaraya @ Sungai Udang Apartments in Segambut.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The prime minister said the concept of overall inclusiveness practised today had enabled the government to reach out to the people in both urban and rural areas, hence ensuring that no one would be left behind from the country’s development.

Najib stressed that the government had also been practising intervention policy to enable the people to enjoy “people economy” initiatives, such as from housing projects, the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), public transportation, and small-and medium-scale entrepreneurs aid.

When the concepts were put into practice, it enables the country’s economy to move forward with a healthy and positive growth rate, he explained.

This, he said, would inadvertently enable “capital economy” development projects to be planned and executed.

“Projects such as the MRT, High Speed Rail, Pan Borneo Highway and Pengerang are deemed major and iconic projects, specifically to benefit the people,” said Najib, who is also Finance Minister.

Najib said when the “capital economy” and “people economy” were combined, the people would realise that the government truly understood and knew what needed to be done for the prosperity of the nation and the wellbeing of the people.

Now, he said it was up to the people to judge for themselves the level of the government’s success in championing their rights or whether to remain influenced by the sentiments bandied about by the opposition.

The Bandaraya @ Sungai Udang Apartments project, which is expected to be completed in December 2019, will see the construction of two 32-storey blocks, and one 34-storey block offering a total of 1,251 apartment units on a 2.2 hectare site in Segambut. — Bernama