BN has 67pc chance of wresting Permatang Pauh, says Abdul Azeez

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was upbeat on Umno's ability to wrest back Permatang Pauh. ― Picture by Melissa ChiBUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 6 — UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) have a 67 per cent chance of wresting the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the 14th General Election, said UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Abdul Azeez, who is also UMNO Voter Registration and Membership Committee chairman, said the confidence level was based on a study which showed voters in Permatang Pauh were fed up of the PKR leadership.

“We can win Permatang Pauh with more than a 5,000-vote majaority in GE14. But we must work hard, be united and have fighting spirit,” he said when opening Permatang Pauh UMNO delegates meeting here today.

Also present was Permatang Pauh UMNO chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said and Penang UMNO secretary Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

Permatang Pauh is seen as the “fiefdom” of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy. The seat is now held by his wife and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. — Bernama