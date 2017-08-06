BN govt won’t betray Felda settlers, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said government will neither compromise nor hesitate to take stern action against the individuals or leaders who were found to have abused their powers to the extent of causing losses to Felda. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa RAUB, Aug 6 — The government will neither compromise nor hesitate to take stern action against the individuals or leaders who were found to have abused their powers to the extent of causing losses to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the stern action will include taking those involved to court so that justice would be served.

“We know Felda has some disturbing issues and I fully support the move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate it and bring those involved to court. Do not betray the Felda settlers and their families because the foundation of our struggle was to help them.

“Yes, we have some weaknesses, and we promise to improve it. Yes, there were some miscalculations, but we will rectify it. And yes, companies under FGV (Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad) recorded losses, but we well monitor this.

“But, we will never ever let the individuals or leaders involved to get away with it,” he said when opening the Raub Umno Division Delegates’ Conference at Universiti Teknologi Mara campus here today.

Also present was Raub Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahiruddin Ab Moin.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the government, even during the era of the second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, had always strived to protect Felda settlers’ wellbeing by providing them with various facilities and incentives, and the efforts continued to be implemented by his son, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The prime minister wants to continue his father’s legacy by protecting the wellbeing of 110,000 Felda families nationwide and that was why he recently announced the incentives for Felda settlers.

“As his deputy, I vow to give my support to any of his plans to help Felda settlers, including in the housing issue for the second generation...I will ask for additional allocation from Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) to help build houses for the second and even the third generation of Felda so that they will have comfortable houses to live in,” he said.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president assuming the duties of party deputy president, reminded Felda settlers not to be easily influenced by certain quarters who were out to lure them to hate the government.

“Don’t fall for their lies because they will not be able to help the Felda setters like the Barisan Nasional-led government did,” he added. — Bernama