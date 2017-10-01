Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

BN govt gives fair attention to Sabah’s Indian community

Sunday October 1, 2017
06:23 PM GMT+8

LAHAD DATU, Okt 1 — The Barisan Nasional government always given fair attention to the Indian community, including in Sabah, said Sabah MIC chairman Datuk V Jothi.

He said that Sabah Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman was always concerned about the Indian community, even though Indians are a minority.

“The concern and commitment of the government can be seen with various assistance for Indians as well as aid for temples in Sabah,” he said this when met here during a Deepavali programme in conjunction with Deepavali celebration on October 18.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur.

Meanwhile, Jothi said the Indian community in this district hoped that the government will consider and approve their application for the construction of a temple for them. — Bernama

