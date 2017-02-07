BN government cares for education in Lundu, says former headman

Two Primary 3 pupils, James Edward Goh (right) and Mohd Nazrul Nazrin, go to school at (SJKC) Chung Hua, Lundu, February 7, 2017. — Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 7 — Education infrastructure for students from the Chinese community in the Lundu district has received adequate attention from the Barisan Nasional (BN)-ruled government.

Former Lundu Chinese community headman, Kho Jit Boo said the government had spent more than RM1 million to upgrade buildings, halls, basketball courts and kindergarten classes in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua Lundu over the past two years.

Apart from that, he said the late Sarawak chief minister, Tan Sri Adenan Satem did not fail to extend financial allocations to Chinese associations in the Lundu district.

“As the former headman, and on behalf of the Chinese community in Lundu, I thank the late chief minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for providing allocations to complete the projects,” he told Bernama here today.

Kho, 74, who completed his term as headman on Nov 30 last year since his appointment in 2012, said Adenan, as the people’s representative of Tanjong Datu and later as chief minister, had brought much development to Lundu.

“See for yourselves the development taking place in Lundu market...now we have a stadium and food court with stalls for Bumiputeras to trade,” he added.

According to Kho, Adenan was “very fair to all races regardless of their religious beliefs” and frequently mingled with the people during festive seasons such as the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak.

He said Adenan had united the people of all races as well as fostered the spirit of goodwill among them, adding that ‘Tok Nan’ had also fairly distributed development and allocations to the people.

“The attributes of Adenan is what the people want and I urge voters in Tanjong Datu to vote for his widow (Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu) in the Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18 as our state assemblyman.

“In fact, it is my hope and I believe this is also the hope of Lundu and Tanjong Datu residents that Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will appoint Jamilah as an assistant minister,” added the septuagenarian. — Bernama