BN does not practise favouritism in giving aid, says Abdul Azeez

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said Umno does not practise favouritism when giving aid to the people in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPEKAN, Jan 7 — Umno does not practise favouritism when giving aid to the people in the country, said its Voter Registration and Membership Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

He said the aid was given to all those eligible, regardless of their religion, race or which political party their parents were affiliated with.

“Be grateful to Allah for the aid because there are still many people not as lucky, like children in countries facing crisis.

“From my experience as chairman of the 1Malaysia Putera Club which has been sending aid to countries in conflicts, such as Palestine and Rohingya, our country is far better and we should be grateful,” he said.

He was speaking at the presentation of school aid by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to 2,000 primary students in the Pekan parliamentary constituency at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Convention Hall here today.

Abdul Azeez also said the people should also “open their eyes” at all the efforts made by Barisan Nasional (BN) to help the people.

He said the ‘Happy to School’ programme was not only carried out in Pekan, but also 78 other parliamentary constituencies in the country, including 12 in Sabah.

“I hope the aid will be optimised to ensure the schooling needs of our children is always taken care off,” he added. — Bernama