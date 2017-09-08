BN continues tradition of consensus, camaraderie in seat allocation, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the Bumiputera 2.0 Economic Transformation event in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue with the tradition of camaraderie and consensus in determining the seat allocation and candidates for the next general election, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister, who is also BN chairman, said this factor was believed to be able to avoid any conflict and tussle for seats between the BN component parties.

“The component parties have agreed on this stand and they are unanimous in accepting the decision. The major question is not lobbying but the choice of the people which will be given the main consideration.

“In the BN, we resolve whatever issue in a family manner and through consensus,” he said at a press conference after chairing the BN Supreme Council Meeting, here today.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup and MyPPP chairman Tan Sri M. Kayveas.

Najib said all the component parties were now in the process of boosting preparation to face the 14th General Election (GE14).

“We also discussed preparation for GE14 in general, cooperation and preparation by the BN component parties are fine. However, there is room for improvement and will be carried out in the next few weeks,” he said.

Commenting further, Najib said the BN was a strong and stable coalition compared to the opposition pact which was seen to make frequent statements and stands which contradicted one another, to the extent of changing the decision on a particular current issue according to the situation.

In fact, he said, the opposition pact was also seen as though it failed in deciding who would be the leader among them.

“I am confident that the BN strength will give the picture and image to the people that we are a more viable and sustainable pact to continue to lead the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the BN Supreme Council also took note of the success achieved by the country recently which was celebrated by all the people in a peaceful and harmonious manner.

“BN congratulates the national contingent for its success in emerging as champion at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, the 2017 National Day celebration recently besides the launching of the Mass Rail Transit (MRT).

“These are the pride of the nation. We will continue to deliver what is the best for the people in Malaysia in all aspects,” Najib added. — Bernama