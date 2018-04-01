BN claims success in boosting women’s income and positions

The ruling coalition claimed it has fully achieved its pledges in its 2013 manifesto to strengthen women's participation. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) said its government policies have helped more Malaysian women earn higher wages and assume key decision-making positions.

In a report card issued by BN on its own performance since the 13th general election, the ruling coalition claimed it has fully achieved its pledges in its 2013 manifesto to strengthen women's participation.

BN tracked its progress in helping to boost the number of women involved in the national decision-making process, noting that women now account for 35.6 per cent of the highest-ranking civil servants, 13.2 per cent of ministers and deputy ministers, and 20.3 per cent as Dewan Negara senators.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s website, three out of 35 ministers (including the prime minister and deputy prime minister) are women, while six of the 34 deputy ministers listed are women. Two of the women ministers are Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department, while the third heads the women, family and community development portfolio.

BN also noted that 60 of the 831 who joined the Women Directors Programme have since found placements in firms listed on Bursa Malaysia.

The Women Directors Programme was first introduced in 2012 by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development through its agency, NAM Institute for the Empowerment of Women (NIEW), to equip women with the technical skills and knowledge for senior positions in public-listed firms.

In its bid to increase women's economic independence and income opportunities, the women ministry's Women Development Department (JKW) had introduced the Single Mother Skills Incubator (i-KIT) and Women Entrepreneurship Incubator (i-KeuNita) in 2008 and in 2010 respectively, a parliamentary reply showed.

The BN report card said these two programmes costing a total of RM13.05 million had seen 9,979 women joining training for skills ranging from cooking to sewing, hairdressing, reflexology massage to becoming beauticians.

A total of 1,582 women who joined these programmes managed to increase their income levels by 50 per cent, it said.

It also touted the success of the government's 1AZAM programme that has so far cost RM926.85 million, which is aimed at helping Malaysians with low income and the hardcore poor boost their income levels through small-scale businesses.

During the 2013-June 2017 period, a total of 53,567 women who joined 1AZAM improved their income levels by more than RM300, the report card said.

Single mothers and elderly women also benefited from the women ministry's MamaCare programme, which, according to a parliamentary reply, was started in 2013 as a pilot programme with 89 participants.

The report card said MamaCare — which was targeted especially at helping those from the low-income category to boost their household income by providing both traditional and modern care for mothers after their pregnancy — has produced 591 practitioners who have earned a total of RM13.9 million from January 2013 to May 2017.

The BN report card said the federal government has been pushing for taska or childcare centres at workplaces in order to help Malaysia achieve its goal of women accounting for 59 per cent of the workforce, noting that there are now 226 taska accommodating 6,061 children and 1,051 children in public and private centres respectively.

Forty-four 1Malaysia Daycare centres have benefited 2,685 families with a subsidy of RM180 for each child, the report card said.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia , however, the women's labour force participation rate as of the fourth quarter of 2017 was only at 54.8 per cent. The government had set a 55 per cent target for 2015.

Based on World Bank data, the female labour force participation rate last year in neighbouring countries was 60 per cent in both Singapore and Thailand, and 51 per cent in Indonesia. The United Kingdom and United States recorded 57 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.

Other federal government policies that are seen as helping lighten the load of parents include the RM100 schooling aid given to 3.5 million primary school and secondary school students annually, and the RM250 book voucher for 1.2 million Form Six and tertiary students annually, the report card showed.

According to BN's 47-page report card, the coalition heading the current federal administration has managed to fulfill 99.4 per cent of all its promises under its GE13 manifesto.

The BN report card was issued ahead of the coalition's April 7 launch of its GE14 election manifesto.