BN candidates for general election required to declare assets, says Tengku Adnan

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said all BN candidates contesting in the coming general election should declare their assets. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — All Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates contesting in the coming general election should declare their assets, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He said BN would not allow any of its candidates with a corruption case to contest in the 14th general election (GE14).

“All BN candidates are required to declare their assets before contesting. I too, did declare my assets before becoming an elected representative in 2004.

“If any of our candidates is linked to corruption, we will investigate and if found not true, we will allow the person to contest.

“This is BN’s long- standing practice and we will never allow those involved in corruption to contest to become an elected representative,” he told reporters after opening the KL Xtravaganza Carnival and Malaysian Supermoto Championship (MSMC) at Taman Tasik Permaisuri here today.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, was asked to comment on the call by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad for political parties not to field candidates linked to corruption, in GE14.

Last Thursday, Dzulkifli stressed that it was important for political parties not only to choose candidates who were free of corruption, but also to send a clear message to the people that they (political parties) did not compromise with corruption.

Earlier, in his speech, Tengku Adnan said the two-day KL Xtravaganza Carnival and MSMC from today provided recreational activities for city folk.

“More than 100 artistes and celebrities under Persatuan Karyawan are involved in the KL Xtravaganza concert tonight, while 50 motorcycle racers are competing in the MSMC,” he said.

The minister said the MSMC could also unearth quality motorcycle racing talents, besides promoting riding ethics and safety on racing tracks and roads.

“This will also encourage the young to race on the platform provided and not indulge in illegal racing on public roads,” he said. — Bernama