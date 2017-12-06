BN can wrest back Klias state seat in Sabah, Umno leader says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) can wrest back the Klias state seat from the opposition in the 14th General Election (GE14), said Beaufort Umno division chief Datuk Isnin Aliasnih.

He said this was based on the feedback received from the grassroots, as well as the growing support and people’s confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“Based on the feedback I received, there are supporters from the opposition (party) who are not happy with their elected representative as (that person allegedly) failed to bring any development in the Klias state constituency since the previous general election.

“This is a good sign for BN and I am confident that we will be able to wrest back the Klias state seat with the cooperation from the BN component parties,” he told Bernama when met in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Isnin said the strength of the party lies in the people’s support for BN, in which the coalition party had proven its ability to continue in championing the cause of the people, particularly those in the Klias state constituency.

“We want BN to win big in the elections. Hence, we are now focusing on the preparation for the elections which will be held soon,” he said.

In the general election in 2013, Isnin, who contested on a BN ticket for the state seat, lost to Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin of PKR, who was also Beaufort Umno division chief, with a razor-thin majority of 179 votes.

However, Lajim announced that he quit PKR in October last year before forming Parti Harapan Rakyat and had become the new party’s president ever since.

Prior to joining PKR in 2012, Lajim was an Umno Supreme Council member and former federal deputy housing and local government minister. — Bernama