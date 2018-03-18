BN assists everyone, regardless race, religion, says Mohamad

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said BN has assisted everyone, regardless of race for the past 60 years that it has administered the country. — Picture via Facebook/Mohamad HasanREMBAU, March 18 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) has assisted everyone, regardless of race for the past 60 years that it has administered the country, said Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said it was enough to prove that all races in the country were equally assisted regardless of their religious and cultural stance.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, he wants to see all races, the majority as well as the minority, especially the Indians, are given equal access similar to the Malays and Chinese,” he said at the Rantau parliamentary constituency-level Indian Community Cultural Festival here today.

Meanwhile, at a separate function, Mohamad also urged BN Youth in the Rembau parliamentary constituency to actively counter the slanderous allegations disseminated by the opposition media, as well as to convince the voters to continue supporting the ruling coalition.

Mohamad who is also Negri Sembilan BN chairman, said social media was crucial in ensuring victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) as the opposition would still play emotional sentiments to reduce the confidence of voters.

“I agree and am confident that the Rembau, Teluk Kemang and Seremban parliamentary constituencies must remain in our hands to ensure the BN’s two-thirds comfortable majority in the state,” he said at a press conference for the launch of the Rembau BN Youth Brigade. — Bernama