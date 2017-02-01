Blueprints required to regulate development in KL, says Federal Territories sec-gen

A bird’s eye view of Kuala Lumpur’s fast-developing skyline. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Kuala Lumpur is set to undergo a facelift over the next few years to counter the problem of uneven development which has led to a critical shortage of open spaces in the city.

Federal Territories secretary general Datuk Seri Adnan Md Ikshan told Malay Mail, rapid development and intensive infrastructure construction had left the city looking lopsided.

“We have areas which are underdeveloped where people do not have the necessary amenities and services and we have areas with high density development which have left parts of the city critically short of land for development projects,” he said.

Adnan said the situation required a blueprint to regulate development, optimise land use and ensure people within its confines could look forward to a vibrant and thriving city.

“This transformation is already under way with the aim of turning Kuala Lumpur into a people centric city with a comprehensive and high standard of living.

“The aim is to be inclusive, no sector of the city will be left out. We are going to move forward together and the needs and demands of the people will be met while we do this,” he said.

Adnan said City Hall made significant inroads in achieving this target and developed strategies for sustainable growth and uniformed development.

“The projects and initiatives include redevelopment plans in Kerinchi, Razak Mansion public housing, Taman Ikan Emas, the Seri Pahang Flats and Kampung Baru,” he said.

Labuan Corporation chairman Datuk Rozman Isli said the island territory was being prepped to be a “Gateway to Borneo” as a thriving port, education and tourist hub.

“We are focusing on marine services and industries as part of our Labuan Development Blueprint for 2030.

“The name Labuan comes from “labuhan” or port and this is evidenced by a long history of major powers vying to control this strategic island and we must take full advantage of this,” he said.

The Labuan MP said due to its strategic location, Labuan has the potential of becoming a hub for a central port and logistics centre, it also has a huge potential as an aviation hub.

“We have an international wing at the Labuan Airport which is underutilised. This must be developed to be a feeder to the tourist industry not just for Labuan but East Malaysia as well,” he said.

Rozman also said the physical distances between Labuan and the peninsula and Borneo need to be bridged to help the island and country grow as a whole.

Labuan, he said, was doing its best to be connected to the rest of Malaysia and while the Pan Borneo Highway and high-speed Internet broadband cable from Brunei was being laid. More needs to be done to achieve this target.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail said Putrajaya had led the way and had set the gold standard for other federal territories and the country.

“The support and cooperation between the Federal Government, Federal Territories Ministry, Putrajaya Corporation, private sector and the local community have been of great benefit.

“But we need to move forward…we have a vision of being a mixed commercial and residential city which will be highly desirable to live in and suitable for world-class events and conferences,” he said.

Hasim said the city was well on track to being transformed from a “Garden City” into a “Sustainable City” which integrated its natural surroundings into developmental plans.

“We have 400 hectares of man-made lakes and 200 hectares of constructed wetlands which function as a natural filtration system for Putrajaya Lake.

“The wetlands have become a sanctuary for migratory and local birds as it is now home to nearly 2,000 water birds from almost 200 species and 13 frog species making it a popular-destination for eco-tourism, water-sports events and activities and environmental research and education,” he said.

Hashim said Putrajaya would continue to develop and promote tourism and events as part of its development blueprint to build on its success.

“Our efforts saw a 22 per cent increase in visitors in 2016 compared to 2015 for 33 international events, a huge boost to both our local and national economy,” he said.