Bleak Chinese New Year for flood victims

Lam Jie, 67, fixing a damaged lantern after cleaning up his house in Sungai Lembing, Pahang, January 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The floods in some states have foiled the plans by the Chinese community to usher in the Chinese New Year of the Rooster.

Several members of the community interviewed by Bernama in Pahang and Johor lamented that the natural disaster has destroyed much of their preparations to usher in the new year in a grand manner.

In PAHANG, Lee Oi Fong, who owns an antique shop in Sungai Lembing, said the joy of wanting to celebrate Chinese New Year had faded following the losses she suffered in the floods.

“There is no more joy to usher in the Chinese New Year. Our minds are more on our business loss,” she said.

Lee, 48, said she and her husband, Chua Chi Wah, 47, tried to salvage as much as possible of the antique items in the shop by carrying them up to the upper floor, but they ran out of time and energy as the water was rising fast.

“We have made preparations for the Chinese New Year and at our family home in Kuantan, but the mood is now gone, but are grateful that all our family members are safe,” she said when met by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Chan Joon Kit, 28, regarded the current flood as the busiest day for him as he tried to salvage his mother’s belongings when water entered her house and hair salon.

He said the floods damaged most of the furniture at the two premises.

“I realised the flood water was rising at 3 am and in about half an hour the water in the house was already thigh deep and damaged some of our preparations for the Chinese New Year,” he added.

A retiree, Wong Ah Chai, 62, hoped the flood situation would improve.

“Otherwise, my three children who are in Kuala Lumpur will not be able to come back for the celebration as the road to Sungai Lembing will be flooded,” he added.

Rokiah Mamat, 44, who runs a grocery shop, said she had not expected her shop to be affected by the flood because it was spared during the floods last year.

“I was wrong. At about 10 pm, water entered my shop, I tried to salvage some items, but the water was deep and with no electricity, I decided to leave,” she added.

Rokiah, who is assisted by family members and neighbours in cleaning the shop after the floods, said some of the canned and bottled items could still be sold.

“But those with labels that are damaged, or soaked in water, can no longer be sold. I would not want to lose my customers by selling damaged items,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sungai Lembing Assemblyman Datuk Mohamed Suhaimi Md Shah advised traders who were affected by the floods to lodge police report so that they would be eligible to receive aid from the state government.

Meanwhile, in SEGAMAT, the Chinese community at Taman Tenggara faces a bleak Chinese New Year as their preparations to celebrate the occasion had been destroyed in the floods.

A wedding photographer who wished to be identified only as Serminson, 30, said his furniture, electrical appliances and other household items were destroyed when water entered his house.

“The water rose so fast that I did not have the time to salvage anything from the house, except important documents.

“Nothing is left, except the walls of the house. All electrical items and furniture have to be thrown away,” he added.

Serminson was met by Bernama when he arrived home to check on his house. He is now staying with a friend in Bandar Segamat.

A night market trader, Kok Chong Huang, 28, estimated his loss in the flood at nearly RM100,000.

My business wares and preparations for the Chinese New Year are all destroyed in the floods, he said and hoped there would be quarters willing to help ease the burden of those who suffered huge losses in the floods.

A resident of Kota Kecil in Kota Tinggi, Chong Jat Hok, 69, is fearing the worst if the rain at his housing area does not stop.

Last Monday, the water in his house compound was about 1.2 metre deep, he said, adding that the house was not affected.

“I have bought mandarin oranges, canned drinks, cookies and am looking forward to celebrate the Chinese New Year with my children and friends,” he added. — Bernama