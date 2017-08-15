Blamed for Penang exco’s arrest, PKR rep mulls quitting politics

Penang exco member Phee Boon Poh is now a free man and will not be rearrested. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― PKR's Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin said she will not be contesting in the next general elections, following a case involving Penang exco member Phee Boon Poh.

Local daily The Star reported her saying she was no longer interested in politics after she was accused as being the “culprit” which led to Phee being arrested.

“I don’t think I will be contesting in the next general election as I’m not comfortable here anymore [after exposing the illegal factory].

“They don’t understand that I only wanted the factory to comply with the regulations. I just wanted to fix the problem,” she was quoted as saying.

Dr Norlela had urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) to take action against the illegal factory in Sungai Lembu, Penang.

The MACC is currently probing two letters, which allegedly were from Phee to the Seberang Perai Municipal Council asking not to shut down the 15 -year old illegal carbon filter factory.

Dr Norlela also said that certain parties were blaming her for the DAP man's misfortune which has dissuade her from partaking in politics anymore.

“After Phee’s arrest, I received nasty messages ― as if I were the culprit. It was nothing personal,” said the PKR assemblywoman, who is on medical leave after suffering a stroke recently.

“My job has taken a toll on my health and doctors have advised me to take a break,” she added.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, reportedly said it was his administration’s policy not to take action, pending an amicable solution, against illegal buildings built before 2008.