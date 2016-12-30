Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Bill Kayong murder case transferred to Miri High Court

Friday December 30, 2016
04:45 PM GMT+8

Bill Kayong's vehicle at the traffic light where he was shot at while he was on the way to work. ― Picture taken from Bill Kayong's Facebook pageBill Kayong's vehicle at the traffic light where he was shot at while he was on the way to work. ― Picture taken from Bill Kayong's Facebook pageMIRI, Dec 30 ― The Miri Magistrate’s Court has granted the application to transfer the case of Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, who was charged with abetment in the murder of PKR Secretary Bill Kayong, to the Miri High Court. 

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa allowed the application after deputy public prosecutor Noor Fadzila Ishak informed the court that the prosecution has to get the consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to transfer the case to the High Court.

However no date has been fixed yet as to when the accused will be brought to the High Court.

Lee, 45, is alleged to have committed the offence with three others at a traffic light intersection near E-Mart Supermarket in Jalan Kuala Baram bypass around 8.20 am on June 21, 2016.

The charge, under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

On Nov 25, Lee’s personal assistant Chin Wui Ching, 50, and pub owner Lie Chang Loon, 37, claimed trial in the Miri High Court to abetting bouncer Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 29, in murdering Bill, whose Muslim name was Mohd Hasbie Abdullah.

They allegedly committed the offence at the same place, time and date, under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.

First accused Mohamad Fitri also pleaded not guilty on Nov 25 to killing Bill at the same place, time and date, as charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.            

The court has fixed nine days for trial beginning Jan 3, 2017.  

On Dec 14 Sarawak CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar said efforts were underway to locate the fifth suspect, a male aged 35, who owned a KTV lounge to assist in the murder investigation. ― Bernama

