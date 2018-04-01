Bikers raise RM40,000 in charity golf tournament

Former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang takes a swing at the charity event. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — When they are not enjoying long motorcycle rides, these group of bikers are all about lending a helping hand, and that was what yesterday’s inaugural Bikers Invitational Golf Charity Classic 2018 was all about.



The participants from motorcycle clubs Cigaros MC and Momxys MG — comprising mostly entrepreneurs, bankers and lawyers arrived in cars with bags of golf clubs to enjoy a day of golfing together with one aim; to raise funds for the needy.



The event teed off at 8am and much to the joy of these bikers, their effort was handsomely rewarded.



The event held at Nilai’s Kota Seriemas Golf & Country Club hit its target of RM40,000 to be distributed to two homes, Rumah Pakats and PJ Caring Homes.



Among the golfers was former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang who was more than glad to share a word or two as he was about to take a swing.



“There’s no other way to enjoy the game especially if we’re playing to raise funds to help the needy ones around us,” he said.



His son Nik Azli Abu Zahar was also among the 90 golfers who were having a good time around the 18-hole Par 72 golf course.



“It’s such a good sense of achievement, helping the needy through the two things I love the most – biking and golfing.



“It’s always important to give back to the society and I’m happy to play a part to bring bigger smiles to the people of these two homes,” he said.



“As responsible citizens, we always like to give back to society by doing some charity work,” said organising committee chairman Kamaruzain Kamisan.



One of the two women who participated Sue Rahman said she had not expected the overwhelming response from the group of bikers.



“I am touched by the outcome and satisfied too because we’ve managed to pull this off in just three months.



“I’m already looking forward to the second event which will be held in Labuan next year,” said the mother of three who rides a Harley Davidson Sportster 883.



Among the prizes that were handed out to the winners and a few lucky participants were four economy-class return tickets to Jakarta, vouchers from Holiday Villa Subang, Tanjung Rhu Resort Langkawi, Awana Resort Genting and Star City Hotel AOS, as well as vouchers from Naza Prestige Bikes and other motorbike dealers.



Also up for grabs was a Ducati XDiavel S, worth RM160,000, for the lucky golfer who managed a hole-in-one. Unfortunately, none managed to pull off the rare shot.