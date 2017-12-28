Biker killed instantly in PJ collision

Luqman Hakim succumbed to severe injuries after the collision while the driver of the car did not sustain any injuries. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — A motorcyclist riding a high-powered motorcycle was killed after he collided with another vehicle at a junction here today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the deceased was identified as Luqman Hakim Mohd Tahir, 27, from Perak.

He died immediately after his 809-cc Kawasaki Z800 motorcycle struck a Proton Saga car near the Evolve Concept Mall along Jalan 1A/4A, Ara Damansara around 10am.

Mohd Zani said the deceased crashed onto the right side of the car driven by a 38-year-old Pakistani college lecturer at the intersection, when the latter was exiting.

He said the police have obtained close-circuit television recordings, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.