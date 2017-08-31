Biggest band stole the show at National Day celebration

Crowds throng Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur to catch the 60th National Day celebrations, August 31, 2017. The biggest band performed at the National Day celebrations today. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The extraordinary combined performance by 11 national security and enforcement agencies that made up the biggest band at the National Day 2017 celebration at Dataran Merdeka today stole the show and entertained the audience effortlessly.

Featuring the prowess of performing live nonstop for four hours since 7 am, the band members rendered 35 patriotic songs to accompany the performances being held throughout the traditional parade.

The National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) is the key to their success in carrying out the performances that is expected to be recorded in the The Malaysia Book Of Records as the biggest band.

The 460-member band being set up for the first time enlivened the atmosphere for the participants and public at the Dataran Merdeka and its surrounding areas, who watched the show on LED screen display.

The band members are from the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Prison Department, People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela), Immigration Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The band was led by Muzik Pancaragam Gabungan director-general Major Mohd Rizal Mohd Noor from RMAF. — Bernama