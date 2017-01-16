Bigger terminal needed for cruise ships

Visitors look at the ‘Aida Bella’ which docked at Swettenham Pier yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — Penang is expecting a major influx of foreigners with several cruise ships calling at Swettenham Pier, but efforts could be hampered if the pier is not expanded.

Tourism development and culture committee chairman Danny Law Heng Kiang said there was a need for a larger terminal as some 190 international cruise liners were expected to call this year with more than 200,000 tourists disembarking.

“On March 13, there will be five cruise ships bringing some 17,000 passengers to the terminal, which can only cater to two cruise ships to berth at any one time,” he said.

Law said Penang was gaining popularity among cruise ship passengers because they could disembark in the heart of the city, which was within reach of heritage buildings and other tourist destinations.

“This is unique when compared to other tourist locations where the port is far away from the city and scenic places,” he said.

“We hope the federal government can expand the cruise ship terminal so that three cruise ships can berth each time. “At present, after the passengers of two ships go on shore, the vessels will move out so that two others can berth.”

Law was on hand to welcome some 5,700 cruise ship passengers on board the Mariner of the Seas and the Aida Bella which docked at the terminal.

“Cruise ship passengers benefit tour operators, trishaw riders and taxi drivers, and places of interest such as the World Heritage Site, museums and even Penang Hill,” he said.

“We will also hold a fiesta at Fort Cornwallis to host the passengers to cultural shows, food fare, music and souvenir stalls on March 13.”

On concerns expressed by several non-governmental organisations that the influx of tourists would not help preserve local culture and traditions, Law said the city had won many awards for the preservation of tradition and culture.

“Recently, Penang won the CNN award for the top destination to visit in the world for food and culture. Here, we have the Chinese, Malay, Indian and other cultures for the world to see. Visitors can experience these cultures here itself,” he said.

“Festivals like Hari Raya, Ponggal, Thaipusam, Chingay and Chinese New Year are part of preservation of culture and tradition. Even clans like Hokkein, Cantonese and others are here.”

Law said Penang had overtaken Langkawi and Malacca as a favourite cruise ship destination.

“Penang is next only to Port Klang as a top cruise ship destination and we hope to take the industry to even greater heights,” he said.