Big gap in mastery of English between urban, rural students, says Negri Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said while it was true that English was an international language, learning mathematics and science in English was difficult for students, especially those in rural areas. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSEREMBAN, March 5 — The Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) policy has shown that there is a big gap in the mastery of the English Language between rural and urban students, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said while it was true that English was an international language, learning mathematics and science in English was difficult for students, especially those in rural areas.

“There is no country where the mother tongue is not English is mathematics and science taught in that language.

“English is an international language and the language of knowledge, students in primary and secondary schools can learn it, but not in the teaching of science and mathematics because these are difficult subjects,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Warisan Puteri and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Warisan Puteri here today, Mohamad said English should not be used to assess learning.

“If the opposition wants to bring back PPSMI, they can do so, but I do not want them to use the children as guinea pigs,” he said. — Bernama