Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Big gap in mastery of English between urban, rural students, says Negri Sembilan MB

Monday March 5, 2018
08:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said while it was true that English was an international language, learning mathematics and science in English was difficult for students, especially those in rural areas. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaNegri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said while it was true that English was an international language, learning mathematics and science in English was difficult for students, especially those in rural areas. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSEREMBAN, March 5 — The Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) policy has shown that there is a big gap in the mastery of the English Language between rural and urban students, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar  Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said while it was true that English was an international language, learning mathematics and science in English was difficult for students, especially those in rural areas.

“There is no country where the mother tongue is not English is mathematics and science taught in that language.

“English is an international language and the language of knowledge, students in primary and secondary schools can learn it, but not in the teaching of science and mathematics because these are difficult subjects,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Warisan Puteri and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Warisan Puteri here today, Mohamad said English should not be used to assess learning.

“If the opposition wants to bring back PPSMI, they can do so, but I do not want them to use the children as guinea pigs,” he said. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram