Better connectivity once Prasarana takes over ferry service, Penang government told

Prasarana will be able to plan for better connectivity for passengers after it takes over Penang’s ferry service, the Finance Ministry says. — File picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 – Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd (Prasarana) will be able to plan for better connectivity for passengers after it takes over Penang’s ferry service, the Finance Ministry revealed in a written reply to Lim Guan Eng’s question in Parliament.

According to the reply dated August 8, the ferry terminals on both the island and mainland are located next to the Rapid Penang bus terminals.

“This is the main factor that can enable Prasarana to plan and synchronise the ferry timetable with that of the Rapid Penang buses.

“This will increase the number of ferry passengers as they will be able to plan their journey from Butterworth to George Town and vice versa,” the ministry said.

It added that Prasarana had successfully operated the Rapid buses in Penang and with this experience, will be able to take over the ferry services.

The reply was in answer to Lim’s question asking the ministry to state why Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary could gain a profit of RM20 million from the sale of Seaport Terminal (Johor) Sdn Bhd to MMC Corp Bhd.

The Bagan MP said Penang Port was sold to Seaport for RM170 million while the company had failed to conduct capital dredging costing RM353 million to deepen the channel to 15 metre and it had also handed the ferry services to Prasarana.

In reply to this, the ministry said when Seaport Terminal bought Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) for RM170 million, it also took over PPSB’s RM1.2 billion liabilities, made capital injection of at least RM200 million in the first two years, finance the capital dredging costs of RM350 million and pay an annual lease of RM9.41 million with a 10 per cent increment every three years for the concession until December 31, 2023.

“Therefore, the Finance Ministry cannot confirm that he had gained RM20 million profit after taking into account the costs involved when he bought PPSB,” it said.

The ministry admitted that based on the agreement with Seaport, PPSB has to conduct dredging works but any dredging works must be conducted based on detailed research and if the need arises, it will be implemented.

Lim responded to this in a statement today by demanding that Putrajaya implement the conditions of the sale of PPSB to MMC especially the capital dredging.

“It is regrettable that the conditions of the sale were not implemented,” he said.