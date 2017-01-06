Besut flood evacuation centres close today

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — The flood evacuation centres at Balairaya Kampung Tasek and Masjid Kampung Pinang in Besut closed today while the situation in Kuala Terengganu was aggravated by heavy rain last night.

The Social Welfare Department through its application, Infobanjir, said the number of flood victims staying at the 27 relief centres in the state as of 9am had dropped to 2,416 from 2,652 last night.

It said Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of victims with 936 from 226 families, currently sheltered at seven centres.

Other affected districts are Hulu Terengganu, with 625 victims from 175 families; Setiu, with 114 (28 families); Kemaman, with 82 (22 families); Marang with 39 (13 families); and the rest, in Dungun.

Civil Defence Force, Terengganu director Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman said three roads had been closed to traffic after being submerged.

Two of the roads are Jalan Matang/Nibong/Kuala Telemong in Kampung Bukit Tadok which is under 1.3 metres of water, and Jalan Pelam/Bukit Aman/Bukit Lawang in Kampung Pelam/Kampung Bukit Lawang, which is under 0.8m.

The third road is Jalan Bukit Perah/Kampung Jak/Kuala Kejir in Kampung Jak, which is under 0.7m.

Che Adam said residents who need to go to Kampung Pelam, Kampung Bukit and Kampung Bukit Tadok Lawang could use the alternative route, Jalan Tajin/Telemong. — Bernama