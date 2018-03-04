Bersih’s Maria Chin to contest in GE14

Bersih 2.0 chair Maria Chin Abdullah will run for office in the 14th general elections, a news portal reported today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bersih 2.0 chair Maria Chin Abdullah will run for office in the 14th general elections, purportedly under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Star Online reported that Maria will resign as head of the movement for free and fair elections, but it is unclear if she will formally join a PH party or merely run under one of the parties’ banners.

“Come to the PC. TQ,” Maria told Malay Mail, when asked to confirm if she was running for office.

The Star Online quoted Maria saying: “I have decided to resign from Bersih 2.0 as the Chair and to take on a new challenge in the political arena” in her message on a press conference Tuesday.

Some activists have contested previous elections under Opposition party tickets, such as environmentalist Wong Tack who ran under DAP in the 13th general election against MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in Bentong. Liow won by 379 votes.

Wong is now a Pahang DAP committee member.