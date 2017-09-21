Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bersih starts campaign for advance voting reforms

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday September 21, 2017
11:54 AM GMT+8

Maria Chin Abdullah (centre) speaks to members of the media about Bersih’s new campaign in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayMaria Chin Abdullah (centre) speaks to members of the media about Bersih’s new campaign in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 today started a campaign to push for Sabahans and Sarawakians who are working in peninsular Malaysia to be included as part of the advance voting system introduced in the 13th general elections.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said that the cost involved for East Malaysians travelling back on Election Day, and also for West Malaysians travelling who are working in Sabah and Sarawak to travel back is too expensive.

“These difficulties result in lower voter turnout and the effective disenfranchisement of a large number of voters. In fact, the voter turnout in the 13th general election for Sabah and Sarawak was lower than the rest of the country,” Chin said during a press conference here.

The group also wants the advance voting system to be changed to a day before nationwide balloting in order prevent issues involving storage and transferring of the ballots, which led to allegations of tampering in the last elections.

MORE TO COME

