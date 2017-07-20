Bersih: Malaysia embarrassing itself by detaining Bangladeshi activist

The Bersih 2.0 steering committee members are seen in a file picture. Bersih 2.0 today called for authorities to release Bangladeshi human rights activist Adilur Rahman Khan. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Bersih 2.0 has called for local authorities to release Bangladeshi human rights activist Adilur Rahman Khan immediately after the latter was detained by immigration officers this morning on entry into the country.

Its steering committee said detaining Adilur was “an embarrassment to Malaysia on the world stage”.

“We demand an explanation from the director-general of the Department of Immigration and the Home Ministry on the reason for the police order to bar Mr Adilur from entry into Malaysia and his subsequent ongoing detention for over 12 hours.

“We further call for Mr Adilur’s immediate and unconditional release,” it said in a statement.

According to Bersih 2.0, Adilur is an advocate in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, a former deputy attorney-general for Bangladesh, and a founder of the human rights organisation Odhikar.

He was reportedly detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 4am.

Adilur was said to have entered the country to attend “The Abolition of the Death Penalty in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific” conference here.

Bersih 2.0 claimed that the arrest of Adilur has become “part of a trend of the Government to prevent discourse on human rights and democracy in Malaysia”.

It pointed that several activists, including Indonesian human rights activist Mugiyanto Sipin, Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong and Singapore activist Han Hui Hui, have been blocked from entering the country since 2015.