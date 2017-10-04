Bersih leaders, MP hit again with same charge from 2015 rally

Bersih 2.0's Mandeep Singh (second from left), Maria Chin Abdullah (centre) and PKR MP Sim Tze Tzin (second from right) with their lawyers after being slapped again with a previously dropped charge of joining a 2015 ‘street protest’. — Picture by Ida LimKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Bersih 2.0 chief Maria Chin Abdullah and two others were today charged once more today with the same offence over a #KitaLawan rally in 2015, which they were freed of just over a month prior.

The other two are Bersih 2.0 secretariat manager Mandeep Singh Karpall Singh and PKR’s Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin.

All three pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them.

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid fixed bail for all three at RM500 each, the same amount that they was posted previously.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Safarizal Zakaria sought a bail of RM5,000 each to secure their attendance in court, saying that this amount was not “punitive” in nature.

Lawyer Vince Tan, who represented Mandeep and Sim today, urged the court to maintain the RM500 bail amount that the trio had each posted previously and which was yet to be returned to them.

“Bail is not intended to be punitive and excessive… They could have ran off but they did not. They have appeared in court and they will all appear in court as they have done before this,” he said, noting that all of them have family members relying on them financially.

This case will be mentioned again on November 3.

On August 28, a magistrates’ court issued a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) to Maria, Mandeep and Sim as the *original deputy public prosecutors leading the prosecution was not present in court for the first day of hearing for the two-year-old case.

A DNAA is not an exoneration, and the prosecution may still re-initiate proceedings subsequently.

Activist Mohd Fariz Abd Talib Musa Tan, who was the fourth person previously charged along with the trio, was on September 26 partially discharged after his lawyer sent a letter of representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to request for the dropping of the charge.

The four were previously charged on September 8, 2015 under Section 4(2)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act for allegedly participating in a street protest, which is punishable with a maximum RM10,000 fine.

The four were accused of being part of a street demonstration from Jalan Tun Perak until the Sogo Complex from 3.15pm to 6pm on March 28, 2015.