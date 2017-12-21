Bersih: EC insensitive to summon voters for hearings during Christmas week

Bersih 2.0 criticises the Election Commission for setting the public hearings on a redelineation exercise during the Christmas week. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Bersih 2.0KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Election Commission (EC) is being insensitive by asking Selangor's voters to attend public hearings on a redelineation exercise during the Christmas week, polls reform group Bersih 2.0 has said.

Bersih 2.0 said the EC's move to hold the local enquiries next week amid Christmas and New Year celebrations would “disenfranchise” urban voters in Selangor.

“Most urban voters in Selangor will be spending that week of the year celebrating with families and may be on holiday. To summon voters during the holiday season manifests a total disregard for the festivities and displays a lack of care for the availability of voters.

“To rush for the re-delineation is an unacceptable move as the EC has till September 2018 to complete its tasks. It is clear that the EC is deliberately disenfranchising voters for the sake of a political agenda,” the coalition's steering committee said in a statement today.

The school holidays at the end of this year started from late November and will last throughout the entire month of December.

With a long weekend as the national public holiday of Christmas falls on a Monday (December 25) this year and followed closely by the public holiday of New Year’s Day (January 1), this would be a popular period for Malaysians to take extended breaks.

Yesterday, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that the EC had in a letter dated December 19 informed Selangor Speaker Hannah Yeoh that the local enquiry for the Kelana Jaya parliamentary seat would be held on December 27.

The EC’s letter comes just a day after the Court of Appeal’s December 18 decision to allow it to start holding local enquiries in Selangor — a crucial step for the EC to complete its redrawing of electoral boundaries in Peninsular Malaysia.

The only state where local enquiries have yet to be held is Selangor, with 111 objections to be heard.

Today, Bersih 2.0 reiterated that those who had filed their objections to the redelineation exercise to call the EC at 03-55194273, to ensure that they would be available to attend the local enquiries next week and that their objections would be heard and represented.

The EC started its redelineation process in September 2016, with the constitutional timeframe of two years meaning that it has to complete the process in September 2018.

The 14th general elections has to be called by August 2018, but may be called earlier.