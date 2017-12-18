Bersih dismayed by CoA ruling, claims EC abusing court process

Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah expressed disappointment with the Court of Appeal’s decision allowing the EC to proceed with the execution of local enquiries for constituencies in Selangor. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Poll reform watchdog Bersih 2.0 said today it was disappointed by the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow the Election Commission (EC) to proceed with the execution of local enquiries for parliamentary and state constituencies in Selangor.

Despite the ruling, the coalition continued to criticise the regulator and claimed it had betrayed its mandate by exploiting the court process to further its agenda.

Bersih has repeatedly accused the EC of working in favour of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.

“BERSIH 2.0 finds that the push by the EC for judgement at the courts is not in the interest of pursuing its mandate of ensuring clean and fair elections, nor does it mean to enshrine and protect the rights of the voter,” it said in a statement.

“The judicial avenues are used to advance and implement unfair delineation boundaries for the upcoming elections, given the EC’s discretionary powers under existing laws and the fact that the substance and underlying issues in the objection has yet to be decided on,” the coalition added.

A three-member bench at the appellate court led by Tan Sri Idrus Harun delivered the ruling this morning, saying there were merits in the EC’s application to set aside the stay order issued by the High Court after the Selangor state government filed for a judicial review.

The stay was granted pending the latter exhausting its appeal after losing its judicial review bid to have the EC’s redelineation declared unconstitutional.

The Pakatan Harapan administration had repeatedly expressed its concern that the appeal would be rendered “academic” if the EC was allowed to push through with the redelineation in the interim period.

Bersih 2.0 in response said the EC and the courts are avenues of justice and a recourse to address errors and wrongs in electoral matters, in the interest of voters.

The group alleged EC’s actions appeared to indicate that it was “following the government’s election calendar when dealing with issues of re-delineation”.

“The rights of the voter is the basis for any democracy. Without a voter, there is no basis for a government,” said Bersih chairman, Maria Chin Abdullah

“The constitution empowers the people to choose their own government. As such, it is the role of the EC and all government bodies to respect, uphold and protect the interest and rights of the voter,” she said.

Bersih 2.0 claimed the EC chose to propel the cases on redelineation forward despite significant objections on grounds of missing addresses, malapportionment and gerrymandering.

“To proceed to hold local enquiries without establishing nor resolving the concerns addressed in the objections in the courts will result in ineffectiveness by way of implementation, waste of government resources, and failure to take into account electoral best practices and respect for the right of voters,” it said.

The EC is expected to hold local enquiries anytime, possibly as early as next week, after today’s court ruling, Bersih said, raising concerns that objectors may not be able to attend the enquiries since many will likely be on holiday or celebrating the New Year.

The group said those who filed objections against unfair delineation in Selangor, in September 2016 to be on stand-by and expect to receive a notice from the EC soon.

“If you do not receive the notice within one week, do call the EC at this number (03 5519 4273) to ensure that you do not miss the enquiry, and the opportunity to make your objections heard and represented,” said the statement.