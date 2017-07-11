Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Bersih chief Maria Chin’s car attacked on road

Tuesday July 11, 2017
08:35 PM GMT+8

Tools

An unidentified assailant allegedly smashed a window of the car being driven by Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/BERSIH 2.0 [Official]An unidentified assailant allegedly smashed a window of the car being driven by Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/BERSIH 2.0 [Official]KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 - An unidentified assailant smashed a window of the car being driven by Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah this evening, the electoral reform group alleged today.

In a Facebook post on its official page, Bersih 2.0 said the incident occurred on the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur.

"Around 5pm just now, when Maria Chin Abdullah was on the way to a meeting in her own car, the car window on her right hand side was broken by an unknown individual or attacker," it said in the brief three-paragraph Facebook post.

"Maria is not injured. A police report will be lodged by Maria as soon as possible," it added.

No other information was available from the Facebook post.

Maria and her family have previously been targeted with death threats in the form of doctored images circulated through social media. She had also last November received a bullet and a written death threat addressed to her.

