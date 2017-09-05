Bersih: Ambiga wants Pakatan Harapan to win GE14

File picture shows Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, president of National Human Rights Society (Hakam) speaking during the solidarity vigil by civil societies over four abduction victims over the last four months in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, April 8, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan criticises Pakatan Harapan (PH) because she wants the federal Opposition coalition to win in the elections, a Bersih 2.0 leader said today.

Mandeep Singh, who is the secretariat manager of the electoral watchdog that Ambiga used to lead, appeared to be responding to PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli, who had told Malay Mail Online that Ambiga was biased towards pro-PAS factions in PKR.

“As long as I know Ambiga, never once she ask people to vote against PH. She criticise you people because she wants you guys to win,” Mandeep tweeted .

“Issue raised by Ambiga was public infighting – which was not answered by anyone. Accusing Ambiga of siding with his rivals shows the inability to take criticism from other voices,” he added.

Ambiga, who is now president of the National Human Rights Society (Hakam), chided PKR on social media last week after its senior political bureau members aired their disagreement on whether or not to continue electoral negotiations with PAS.

Rafizi, who is against PKR allying with the Islamist party in the upcoming general election, claimed in response that Ambiga was “against Pakatan Harapan from day one”.

Ambiga tweeted last Tuesday that three-cornered fights risked the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) regaining two-thirds parliamentary majority.

“It is not worth the risk at all,” she tweeted.