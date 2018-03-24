Bersih 2.0 to submit memorandum protesting redelineation report

Shahrul (second from left) said the memorandum was to stress several reasons why Parliament should not give effect to the recommendations in the report. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarPETALING JAYA, March 24 — Bersih 2.0 urged voters to join them in submitting a memorandum to Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak next Wednesday in protest of the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report.

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng said the polls watchdog’s steering committee will be present at the demonstration, along with their acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari.

“We urge members of the public and all voters to join us at Parliament to voice our protest against the non-transparent and undemocratic process conducted by the Election Commission(EC),” he said.

“We will arrive at eight in the morning at the Parliament gate, so parliamentarians arriving will see that people are not happy.

Shahrul said the memorandum was to stress several reasons why Parliament should not give effect to the recommendations in the report.

“There are cases pending in the courts with respect to the delineation process conducted by the Election Commission. One of the cases has 107 plaintiffs involving 10,000 voters,” he said.

“Prior to presenting the report to the Prime Minister, the EC failed to hear objections from many members of the public who submitted objections in conformity with the Federal Constitution.

“The EC also has about six more months to complete its work,” added Shahrul.

The EC had on March 9 submitted its final report to Najib, while Putrajaya is to propose the redelienation of electoral areas on March 28.

Shahrul also said Pandikar should not allow the tabling and debate of the report until all legal challenges were addressed in court and decided by the judiciary.