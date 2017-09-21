Beer fest organiser says security not an issue, will seek DBKL review

Liow was yesterday reported as saying MCA accepted that DBKL's rejection of the event was based on 'security reasons' following advice from the police. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Better Beer festival has included multiple layers of security and identity checks since its inception, its organisers said after a minister revealed that the event was cancelled due to “security reasons”.

Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd also stressed today that the annual festival has been organised without any security issues in the previous five years.

It further highlighted that its security team included reinforcements from both auxiliary police as well as paramedics from the Red Crescent Society of Malaysia.

“It is our hope that DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) will give us an opportunity to meet and discuss our appeal and grant us permission for the event to proceed.

“We also welcome any further advice from DBKL to ensure that our festival at Publika remains a safe and fun one,” it said in a statement.

A DBKL official announced on Monday that MyBeer’s application was rejected, but did not cite any reason for the decision.

Transport Minister and MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was yesterday reported by national news agency Bernama as saying MCA accepted that DBKL's rejection of the event was based on “security reasons” following advice from the police.

Neither DBKL nor the police has divulged what these security reasons are, although another MCA leader asserted today that this was due to an alleged threat from the Islamic State terrorist group.

MyBeer previously disclosed that DBKL cited licensing issues and “political sensitivity” as the reason.

Islamist party PAS had objected to the festival and demanded its ban, saying it was against local culture and could encourage Muslims to partake.

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz also declined previously to explain the rejection, and merely said the issue was “sensitive”.